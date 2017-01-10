Man charged after 2 handguns recovered in Evanston foot chase

A Chicago man who allegedly ran from police while armed with a handgun on Thursday in north suburban Evanston has been charged.

On Thursday, detectives were on patrol near Howard Street in Evanston when they saw two people walking near Jonquil Terrace and Ashland Avenue in Chicago, according to a statement from Evanston police.

The detectives recognized one of the people as 28-year-old Sherwin Flowers from previous contacts and saw a “large, distinctive bulge” in his “True Religion” sweatshirt near his waistband, police said.

Flowers ran away when the detectives got out of their vehicle, and they saw a black object protruding from his waistband, police said. The second person discarded a loaded Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun and also ran away.

Detectives recovered the handgun, but could not find the second person, police said.

They lost sight of Flowers in the 7700 bock of North Marshfield Avenue, but found a “True Religion” sweatshirt with a loaded HK .45-caliber handgun inside, police said.

Flowers was taken into custody about 12:40 a.m. Friday near Howard Street and Marshfield Avenue, police said. He was charged with one count of aggravated use of a weapon by a felon on parole.

The Illinois Department of Corrections also issued a parole violation warrant for Flowers’ arrest, police said.

Flowers’ bond was set at $50,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.