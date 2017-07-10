Man charged after barricading himself in Gresham home

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged after barricading himself inside a Gresham neighborhood home on the South Side.

Officers called to a domestic disturbance about 12:45 p.m. arrived in the 7800 block of South Lowe to find that Deangelo Giles, who lives in the block, had barricaded himself inside a home, according to Chicago Police.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and Giles was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery leading to bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 21, police said.

Giles was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Saturday.