Man charged after being found with gun, pot in Carpentersville

A man is facing felony charges after being found with a gun and nearly 80 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Officers pulled over 27-year-old Daniel Saavedra for a traffic violation and subsequently found the gun and 79 grams of marijuana that he planned to deliver, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. The search also uncovered a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Saavedra, of Carpentersville, was charged with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to deliver more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, prosecutors said.

Saavedra is being held at the Kane County Jail on $5,000 bond, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Wednesday.

He faces up to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.