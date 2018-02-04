Man charged after being shot by Harvey police while trying to ram cop with car

Three people were taken into custody after an incident Wednesday afternoon in Harvey in which one of the suspects was shot by a police officer. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man is facing felony charges after being shot by a Harvey police officer Wednesday afternoon when he hopped into the officer’s squad car and tried to run him over.

Ricky Larkin, 25, of Homewood, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery of a police officer, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the City of Harvey. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant that was issued outside of Cook County.

Two Harvey police officers were talking at 4:38 p.m. near the intersection of 148th Street and Dixie Highway in Harvey when they witnessed a two-car crash around the corner, Howard said.

As the officers approached the two cars, Larkin, another male and a female got out of one of them and tried to run away, Howard said. One officer stayed at the scene of the crash while the other got in his squad car and followed the three suspects.

The other car had at least one occupant, who denied medical attention, Howard said.

When the officer was close to the suspects, he got out of his vehicle and started struggling with Larkin, Howard said.

Larkin somehow managed to break free as the officer fell to ground, and got in the driver’s seat of the officer’s squad car and tried to run the him over, Howard said.

“In fear for his own safety and life, that officer took his service revolver out and discharged it toward the oncoming squad car,” Howard said following the incident.

Larkin lost control of the vehicle, and the car flipped over at a nearby street, Howard said. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

As of Sunday morning, Larkin remained in the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office as he recovered from his wounds at a prisoner hospital, Howard said.

With the help of other officers who responded to the scene, the other two suspects were located and taken into custody, Howard said. Charges were pending.

The officer who fired his weapon was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury he suffered when the suspect tried to run him over, Howard said.

“The officer appears to be doing OK and is surrounded by other police officers, family and friends,” Howard said following the incident, adding that he is a husband and father.

As of Sunday morning, the officer was resting at his home, Howard said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and the officer’s use of force, Howard said.