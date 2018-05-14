Man charged after being shot in Bronzeville attack that left another man wounded

A man is facing multiple felony charges after being shot during an exchange of gunfire Saturday evening that left a second man wounded in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Jermaine Wade, 44, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, violation of an order of protection and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Wade was arguing with a 41-year-old man about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 47th Street when he attacked him with a baseball bat, according to Chicago Police. The younger man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, at which point Wade pulled out his own gun and returned fire.

Wade suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while the other man was shot in the arm, police said. Wade was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man showed up at the same hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Wade initially gave investigators at the hospital a false name, police said.

He was still being treated at the hospital, police said.