Police: Man charged after being stabbed by woman he attacked

A man is facing charges after being stabbed by a woman he attacked Friday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Lamont Brown, 30, tried to sexually assault the 35-year-old woman about 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawler, Chicago Police said.

The woman pulled out a weapon and stabbed the man in his forehead, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was taken into custody.

Brown was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, according to Chicago Police. He lives just over a mile from where the attack happened.