Man charged after concealed-carry permit holder fires shot at Loop restaurant

Charges have been filed against a man who got into a struggle with a concealed-carry permit holder Friday night at a Loop restaurant, prompting the permit holder to fire a gun.

The 35-year-old permit holder was involved in a disturbance with 36-year-old Ivan Weldon, who was asked to leave the restaurant about 5:10 p.m. in the first block of East Adams, Chicago Police said.

During the struggle, a pepper spray container that the 35-year-old was carrying fell to the ground and Weldon picked it up, police said. The man with the concealed-carry permit then fired a shot, but no one was struck.

Weldon, who lives on the Near West Side, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, police said.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail on $50,000 bail and his next court date was scheduled for Jan. 26, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.