Man charged after cops find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Elgin

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after officers uncovered more than two pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers pulled over a vehicle about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence and McClure avenues, according to Elgin police. During a search, a police canine alerted officers, who uncovered just over two pounds of marijuana.

The vehicle’s driver, Jarvis D. Orsby, was also found with cocaine, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Orsby, of Elgin, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He is being held at Kane County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 15.