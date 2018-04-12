Man charged after drugs, AR-15 found in Robbins home

A man is facing an armed violence charge after police allegedly found drugs, an AR-15 rifle and four handguns in his room in a south suburban Robbins home.

Robbins police officers were on patrol Friday when they spotted what they believed to be a drug transaction, during which 26-year-old Christopher Green was holding a gun, according to Robbins Police Chief Roy Wells. When officers approached, Green got into his car and drove off.

He got out of the car in the 13400 block of South Ridgeway and ran into a home, Wells said. The officers chased him into the home about 6:20 p.m., where they found the AR-15, four handguns, extended magazine clips and a black ski mask inside a bedroom.

“That wasn’t for target practice,” Wells said of the AR-15. “That’s to injure people.”

The officers also found 113.5 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, 6.6 grams of heroin and 2.2 grams of Xanax, along with materials used to weigh and package drugs, police said.

In an interview with detectives, Green said he was the only one with keys to the bedroom where the guns and drugs were found and that he locks the door and gives the keys to his grandmother when he leaves, according to police. Green was charged Monday with a felony count of armed violence.

Judge Luciano Panici set his bail at $10,000 during a hearing on Tuesday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for April 27.