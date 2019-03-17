Man charged after fighting guards, damaging property at Trump Tower

A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly fighting security guards and damaging property Friday afternoon in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in the Near North neighborhood.

Craig Echols, 23, of the Austin neighborhood, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60, according to Chicago police.

About 4:15 p.m., Echols used a permanent marker to scrawl on a couch and several pillars in the lobby of the luxury hotel and condominium building at 401 N. Wabash Ave., police said. Echols then attacked two security guards.

One guard, a 61-year-old man, suffered injuries to his face, knee and hand, police said. A 26-year-old man who was working with him was not injured.

Additional guards eventually helped to detain Echols until officers arrived and placed him into custody, police said.

He was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Sunday afternoon.