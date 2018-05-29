Man charged after gun found in SUV he used to elude cops in Lake View

A man is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was found in the SUV he was driving early Friday when he fled from officers and crashed into two parked cars in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Luis Rodriguez, 23, of the Irving Park neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and manufacture or delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis, according to Chicago Police. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations.

About 3:10 a.m., officers tried to pull over Rodriguez as he drove a red Jeep in the 1100 block of West Roscoe that matched the description of a vehicle used in multiple armed robberies in the area, police said.

Rodriguez then drove away and crashed into two parked cars, police said. After the crash, he ran off and was later arrested.

A weapon was found on the floor of the Jeep, police said.

The investigation into the armed robberies is ongoing, police said. Rodriguez has not been linked to them.