Man charged after loaded handgun found during traffic stop in Aurora

A man has been charged after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop last month in west suburban Aurora.

Baron McClung, 27, faces one Class X felony charge of armed violence, according to Aurora police.

Officers spotted a car that was blocking the sidewalk in the 300 block of Evans Avenue and, as they approached the vehicle, saw McClung “making suspicious movements,” police said. They also smelled burnt cannabis coming from the car.

A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded .380-caliber handgun under the seat, within McClung’s reach, 3.46 grams of marijuana and 2.95 grams of cocaine, police said.

McClung, who lives in Aurora, was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He has been held since Sept. 16 at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Thursday.