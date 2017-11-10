Man charged after pistol, drugs found in car in Crystal Lake

A man is facing felony charges after a loaded pistol and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop Wednesday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

A deputy pulled over a speeding Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Route 31 and Route 176, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. During the stop, deputies found a loaded Glock 19 handgun, and small amounts of cocaine and cannabis, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 27-year-old Vincent Falco, was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. He also faces a misdemeanor count of speeding.

Falco, a Crystal Lake resident, is being held without bond at the McHenry County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Thursday.