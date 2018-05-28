Man charged after shooting girlfriend’s car before West Pullman SWAT standoff

One man was taken into custody after SWAT teams responded to a domestic incident Tuesday night in the 11700 block of South Lowe | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man is facing multiple charges after shooting at his girlfriend’s car before barricading himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Kenneth Chatman, 21, who lives in the neighborhood, was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, according to Chicago Police. He was also charged with issuance of a warrant and fugitive from justice – out of state warrant.

About 9:15 p.m, Chatman threatened to kill his girlfriend after an argument in the 11700 block of South Lowe and fired multiple rounds into her car, according to Chicago Police. He then went back to a home and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team responded to the home and Chatman was taken into custody early Wednesday, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Chatman is being held at Cook County Jail on $5,000 bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Tuesday.