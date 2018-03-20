Man charged after stolen handguns found during traffic stop in Gary

The guns Tywoun D. Nixon was found with during a traffic early Tuesday in Gary. | Indiana State Police

A man is facing charges after being found with two stolen handguns during a traffic stop early Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

About 2:15 a.m., a trooper pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu west on Interstate 80/94 near Grant Street in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

During the stop, the trooper learned the driver, 22-year-old Tywoun D. Nixon, had never obtained a license, state police said. A pair of Glock 9mm handguns, one of which was loaded, were then found tucked under the front passenger seat. Two magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered during the search.

Someone had reported the handguns stolen to Gary police just over an hour earlier, state police said.

Nixon, of Gary, was charged with felony counts of possession of stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of violation of a protective order and having a handgun with out a permit, according to Indiana State Police. He was also cited for never having a driver’s license.

A person who was riding with him was released at the scene, state police said.