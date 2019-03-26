Man charged after threatening family with gun in Park Ridge

A man faces criminal charges after threatening family members with a handgun Saturday night in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Patrick O’Connor, 55, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Park Ridge police.

O’Connor threatened three people, two of them family members, about 8:46 p.m. Saturday at a family meeting in the 1500 block of North Dee Road, police said. A disagreement arose regarding the sale of a property on the same block, and O’Connor ended up chasing a family member who tried to escape the house.

Park Ridge police took O’Connor into custody hours later in the area of Glenview Avenue and Dee Road, police said. He will appear in bond court Tuesday.