Man charged with making bomb threat on Greyhound bus

A Chicagoan stands accused of making a bomb threat while aboard a Milwaukee-bound Greyhound bus.

Dondre White, 22, was charged Thursday with a felony count of making a false bomb threat following a Dec. 5 incident on a bus that departed from the South Loop Greyhound station, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

White allegedly walked through the aisle of the bus while singing and threatening to blow up the bus, police said.

Officers responded to the bus at the Kennedy Expressway and Keeler Avenue and arrested White, according to police.

The bus was evacuated and searched by Chicago police bomb-sniffing dogs, police said. The search for explosives turned up negative.

White was hospitalized for evaluation and released, police said. He was arrested and charged Thursday, and was scheduled for a bail hearing.