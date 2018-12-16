Man, 65, charged with breaking metal pole over roommate’s head

A man was accused of beating his roommate with a wooden board and metal pole in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Andrew Williams, 65, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the alleged Friday beating at an apartment in the 1600 block of South Harding Avenue, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Groebner.

About 11 p.m., Williams allegedly hit his 55-year-old male roommate with a wooden board, according to Groebner, who said the attack was unprovoked.

Williams continued to strike the back and arms of the roommate, who fell to the ground, Groebner said. During the alleged attack, Williams grabbed the roommate’s testicles.

Williams eventually dropped the board and grabbed a metal pole, which he allegedly used to strike his roommate until the pole broke, Groebner said.

The roommate escaped the apartment while Williams was using the washroom, Groebner said. The roommate was treated at St. Anthony Hospital for gashes to his head and bruising. Williams was arrested shortly after.

Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Williams held on $1,000 bail during a hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. If he posts bail, Williams will be subject to electronic home monitoring.