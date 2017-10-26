Man charged in 2014 fatal crash in Humboldt Park

A 23-year-old man was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a head-on crash in 2014 that killed a 63-year-old woman in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Adrian Segura, of the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, was charged with failure to report an accident or death and reckless homicide with a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 7, 2014 crash that killed Bessie English, according to Chicago Police.

English, 63, was driving a 1993 Ford Escort west in the 2700 block of West Division when a tan 2010 Honda CRV crashed head-on into her, police said at the time.

English, of the Austin neighborhood, was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead that day, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from the crash and ruled her death an accident.

Segura, who was in the Honda, ran away from the crash, police said.

He was arrested Monday at O’Hare International Airport, police said.

Segura’s bond was set at $50,000 during a court appearance Thursday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 2.