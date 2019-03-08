Man charged in accidental West Side shooting

A man has been charged with accidentally shooting a woman while he was cleaning a gun in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Reginald Smith, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, following the Wednesday incident in the 4800 block of West Rice Street, Chicago police said.

Smith was allegedly cleaning his gun about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when it discharged and a bullet grazed the back of a woman’s head, police said.

She took herself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park for treatment, police said.

A Cook County judge ordered Smith held on $4,000 bail, according to court records. He is due again in court on March 13.