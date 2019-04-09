Man charged in Crystal Lake burglaries, police searching for second suspect

Crystal Lake police are searching for a second suspect after charging one man in connection with two 2016 commercial burglaries.

Jermaine Re, 21, of Algonquin was charged in March with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and one felony count of theft, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

The burglaries happened in the summer of 2016 at Tommy’s Red Hots, 363 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake, police said. On the mornings of July 5 and September 1, police were called to the restaurant where someone had broken the glass door and opened the cash register.

In the first incident, the burglar took cash from the registry, police said. In the second, an alarm system triggered when the glass door broke, and no money or property was taken.

Crystal Lake detectives examined evidence on the scene and arrested Re on March 21, 32 months after beginning their investigation, police said. He was taken into custody and his bail was set at $50,000.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing as a second suspect is being sought.