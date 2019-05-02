Man charged in fatal Hanover Park crash

A Streamwood man accused of causing a fatal crash in northwest suburban Hanover Park has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

Jonathan Franco, 19, turned himself into authorities Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said. Franco allegedly had traces of weed in his system the morning of Jan. 12, when he drove into oncoming traffic on Country Farm Road near Lawrence Avenue and hit a Kia Soul head-on.

The Kia’s driver, 35-year-old Jason Moore, was killed in the crash, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Moore’s 12-year-old son was injured, as was Franco.

DuPage County Judge Robert Miller set Franco’s bond at $300,000 Wednesday with 10 percent to apply. The DuPage County sheriff’s inmate database showed that Franco was released later that day.

Franco is next due in court May 23.