Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Waukegan

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a minivan about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lewis Avenue and found a 51-year-old Waukegan woman in the street, according to Waukegan police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan drove away after striking the woman, but witnesses to the crash were able to provide investigators with the van’s license plate information, police said. The van was located within minutes of the crash near Williamsburg Drive and Georgetown Lane.

Police said that investigators believe the woman was crossing Lewis Avenue in the middle of the block when she was struck. She has not been identified pending notification of family.

Maurice Pettigrew, 42, of Evanston was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving without a valid driver’s license, police said.

Pettigrew’s bail was set at $100,000 and his next court date was scheduled for Friday, police said.