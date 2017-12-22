Man charged in Naperville drug sting

An Aurora man is facing a series of felony drug charges after being arrested earlier this month as part of an undercover sting in west suburban Naperville.

In October, members of the Naperville Police Department Special Operations Group learned that someone was selling marijuana and other drugs in the area. After an undercover operation was set in motion, 35-year-old Samir Mulla was identified as the suspect, according to Naperville police.

Over the course of the investigation, undercover officers bought marijuana and other drugs from Mulla, police said. He was then taken into custody on Dec. 6, and roughly $8,500 in drugs and three handguns were recovered.

Mulla was charged with two felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in DuPage County, and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Will County, police said.

Mulla is being held at the DuPage County jail on $150,000 bond, police and the DuPage County sheriff’s office said. He also has a $100,000 bond in Will County. His next court date was set for Jan. 10.