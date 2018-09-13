Man charged in O’Hare stabbing

A man has been charged with stabbing another man early Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport.

Segundo Pineda Ovalle, 57, of the Edgewater Beach neighborhood, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he stabbed a 56-year-old man in Terminal 5 at the airport, Chicago police said.

The two men, both who officials said were known to solicit passengers for cab rides, got into an argument on the lower level of the terminal, where Ovalle took out a knife and stabbed the other man in the abdomen about 1:20 a.m., according to police.

The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

was treated at Lutheran General Hospital where his condition was stabilize. He identified Ovalle, who was arrested in Parking Lot D at the airport, police said.

Ovalle was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, police said.

He was due in Central Bond Court Thursday.