Man charged in Robbins crash that killed 16-year-old girl

A Blue Island man was charged in a September crash in south suburban Robbins that killed a teenage girl and injured two other people.

Jerimea McGhee, 30, was arrested Thursday and then charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in connection to the Sept. 20 crash, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

McGhee was driving a Buick Regal about 10:25 p.m. on South Kedzie Avenue near West 139th Street when crashed into a Toyota Corolla, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Sixteen-year-old Maria Santos, a passenger in the Corolla, was pronounced dead after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. She lived in Blue Island.

The girl’s 35-year-old mother, who was driving the Corolla, and a 30-year-old man were both taken to hospitals for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found that McGhee was speeding and had narcotics in his system when he crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.

McGhee’s bond was set at $200,000 in a court hearing Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.