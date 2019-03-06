Man charged in Roseland crash that killed 2-year-old girl

A man has been charged as the driver in a crash that ejected and killed a 2-year-old girl on Sunday.

Donell Davis, 21, of Roseland, is charged with reckless homicide, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a weapon, driving without a license and several traffic violations, Chicago police said.

Davis was allegedly fleeing police about 9:15 p.m. from a traffic stop in the 10700 block of South Michigan Avenue of the Roseland neighborhood, police said.

He allegedly sped through a stop sign at Calumet Avenue and collided with another vehicle and then a tree, police said.

Danyla Owens, 2, flew out of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was not secured in a car seat at the time.

Officers recovered a weapon from Davis’ vehicle, police said. Four other people were injured in the crash.

Davis is due for a bail hearing on Wednesday.