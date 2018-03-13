Man charged in undercover drug sting in Orland Park

A man is facing felony charges after psilocybin mushrooms and prescription amphetamine pills were found in his vehicle when he sold a quarter pound of marijuana to an undercover officer Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Mohammed Khattab, 24, of Orland Park, was charged with a single count of delivery of cannabis and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Orland Park police.

Officers began their investigation after learning someone was selling marijuana to people in the southwest suburbs, police said

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, Khattab drove to the intersection of College Drive and Ridgeland Avenue and met an undercover officer, police said. After selling the officer the marijuana, he was taken into custody.

A subsequent search of Khattab’s vehicle uncovered 8 grams of mushrooms, 70 assorted Adderrall pills, a scale and packaging materials, police said. In addition, officers seized cash and the vehicle he was driving.

Following a Saturday court hearing, Khattab was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond, police said. His next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.