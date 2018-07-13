Man charged in verbal attack over Puerto Rico shirt won’t have to post cash bond

Screen image of Timothy G. Trybus yelling at a woman in the Forest Preserve for wearing a Puerto Rican T-Shirt.

The man whose face was plastered across millions of screens this week showed his face in court Friday afternoon over felony hate crime charges for his allegedly drunken rant against a woman wearing a Puerto Rico shirt at a Northwest Side forest preserve pavilion.

A judge allowed Timothy Trybus to be released on his own recognizance on an $10,000 I-bond, meaning Trybus had to post no cash bond.

As a prosecutor was laying out the charges against him, an otherwise expressionless Trybus blurted out, “I have no objections.”

He had been arrested and charged after the June 14 encounter at Caldwell Woods with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct, but Cook County prosecutors on Thursday added two felony counts of hate crime following three days of outrage over the video from Chicago to Washington and Puerto Rico.

The 36-minute stream of Trybus haranguing 24-year-old Mia Irizarry sparked shock not for the man’s extended xenophobic tirade, but for the Cook County Forest Preserve Police officer who stood idly by and ignored pleas for help from Irizarry as Trybus jabbed his finger and continued to accost her.

The 10-year veteran officer, Patrick Connor, resigned Wednesday rather than face a disciplinary hearing over the incident.

In the video, Connor watched as Trybus badgered Irizarry, asking “Are you a citizen? Then you should not be wearing that,” and “I would like to know is she an American citizen? Why is she wearing that s—?”

Before he resigned, Connor had been reassigned to desk duty pending an internal investigation.

“He was very remorseful and he just considered it being a really unfortunate incident where he really wasn’t given a fair shake,” Forest Preserve police Chief Kelvin Pope said Thursday of Connor.

Pope joined Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and forest preserve General Supt. Arnold Randall in apologizing to Irizarry. They refunded her cost of renting the pavilion for her 24th birthday, and they gave her Brookfield Zoo passes.

“Although [Connor] clearly has an opinion about what happened and he thought he took the appropriate action that day, we vehemently disagree that he took the appropriate action,” Randall said Thursday. “He should have stepped in much sooner.”

In a Facebook Live-streamed conversation with a friend on Tuesday, Irizarry said she hopes the ordeal becomes “a learning experience.”

“I’m thankful that it was recognized as wrong. I really do appreciate that,” she said. “This could have easily been avoided had he just known that, yes, Puerto Rico is a part of the United States . . . Whether it’s racism or not, educating yourself is just so important to these battles.”

In the aftermath of the video, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted: “This is not the America we all believe in.”

And Rep. Luis Gutierrez connected the incident to President Donald Trump during a House floor speech on Thursday.

“When our president calls Puerto Ricans lazy and expensive to help, it hurts our nation,” the Northwest Side Democrat said. “When he calls Mexicans rapists and murderers or calls refugees fleeing violence with their children ‘illegal immigrants’ . . . it filters down,” he said.

“Maybe the president is just reflecting back the fear, anger, and misunderstandings of the voters he wants to mobilize. But all of the lying, the hostility, and the racism is clearly taking a toll on our country.”