Man charged in West Side minivan chase

A man is charged in connection to a high-speed chase from the scene of a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Kenneth Smith, 51, was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance after cops allegedly saw him and another person stealing a minivan left running near the scene of a shooting in the 4200 block of West Gladys, Chicago police said.

About 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, authorities found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Smith and another person were allegedly seen stealing a white Mazda minivan that was left running and unoccupied near the scene of the shooting, police said.

Officers gave chase when they saw the suspects drive off at a high rate of speed, police said. The Mazda then collided with a Mitsubishi SUV in the 3800 block of West Harrison, knocking off the SUV’s passenger side mirror.

The Mitsubishi’s driver, a 57-year-old man, refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Following the initial crash, the Mazda struck a construction trailer that was left unoccupied on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 290 near Racine Avenue, police said.

The Mazda’s driver then hopped out and ran off, and the passenger, Smith, was taken into custody and drugs were discovered on his person, police said. The driver remains at large.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Smith was involved in the shooting on Gladys, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.