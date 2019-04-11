Man charged in West Town vehicle chase with child inside

A 29-year-old man is facing several charges following a car chase with police across West Town.

Dorian Hawkins of the 5700 block of West Superior Street was charged Wednesday with three felonies, four misdemeanors and six traffic citations, including aggravated fleeing and child endangerment, as well as drug- and firearm-related offenses, according to Chicago police.

The car chase started after midnight Tuesday when police officers in the Ogden police district stopped Hawkins’ Hyundai SUV with him, a 20-year-old female passenger and 4- to 5-year-old child inside, police said. Hawkins unexpectedly sped off and nearly hit an officer.

A description of the vehicle was dispatched, and officers in the Austin police district spotted the SUV and stopped it, police said. Hawkins threw the SUV in reverse then sped forward, striking a police vehicle before fleeing onto Interstate 290. Officers pursued.

After exiting at Cicero, Hawkins hit two vehicles and stopped at the corner of West Lexington Street and South Cicero Avenue in Lawndale, police said. Officers took him into custody and recovered narcotics and a weapon from the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured, police said. Hawkins, the female passenger and the child were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution.

Hawkins is being held without bail at the Cook County Jail, police said. His next scheduled court date is April 17.