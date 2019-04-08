Our Pledge To You

04/08/2019, 04:01am

Man charged with robbing teen on CTA train

By Sun-Times Wire
A Carol Stream man is charged with robbing a teenager aboard a CTA train in West Town.

Melvin Turner, 31, is facing one count of felony robbery, Chicago police said. He allegedly took a 17-year-old girl’s property on March 21 while aboard a CTA train in the 1000 block of West Lake Street.

Melvin Turner | Chicago police

Turner was arrested Sunday in the 1000 block of South Austin Boulevard in west suburban Oak Park after officers identified him as the alleged offender, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Sun-Times Wire

