Man charged with shooting woman to death in West Garfield Park

A man has been charged in a double shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Edward Williams, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a misdemeanor drug charge, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Williams and someone else allegedly approached 21-year-old Jasimine Jackson and another man at 8:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue and began shooting, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jackson was shot in her head and was pronounced dead within an hour, according to authorities. The other man was treated for a graze wound to his arm.

Williams was arrested shortly after when officers found him enter the vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, police said.

The arresting officers smelled marijuana coming the from the vehicle and confiscated several baggies, according to police.

Williams was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday morning.