Man charged with 2018 murder in Back of the Yards

A man has been charged with a fatal shooting last year in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Tykwon Davis, 21, faces a felony count of first-degree murder for the killing of 24-year-old Darelle Lewis on July 27, 2018, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of violating his annual gun offender registration.

Davis allegedly shot and killed Lewis about 11:55 p.m. in the 5300 of South Marshfield Avenue. According to police, a witness saw Davis approach Lewis from behind and shoot him in the chest and back before escaping in a vehicle. Lewis was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Davis, who lives in Englewood, was arrested about 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Green Street after investigators identified him as the shooter, police said. He is due in bond court Saturday.