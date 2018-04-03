Man charged with armed robberies on Red Line

A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with three armed robberies that happened early Friday aboard CTA trains on the Red Line.

Denzel Boykin, 23, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and a felony count of robbery, Chicago Police said.

Boykin is accused of robbing three men—ages 19, 22 and 41—on Red Line trains on the North Side, police said. In two cases a weapon was implied.

Police also said the 22-year-old was struck in the face during the robbery and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Boykin was taken into custody on Sunday in the block where he lives in the Marycrest neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.