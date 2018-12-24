Man charged with armed robbery after being arrested on L tracks in Lake View

A man is facing felony charges after robbing another man at gunpoint Saturday night in Lake View and running onto the nearby Brown Line tracks in an effort to ditch the officers who ultimately arrested him.

Deandre Wilson, 22, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm and another count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

At 8:58 p.m., Wilson stopped a 47-year-old man who was walking in an alley in the 800 block of West Diversey and pointed a handgun at him, according to Chicago police.

“Where’s your money,” Wilson asked the older man before rifling through his pockets and taking a backpack, cellphone, cigarettes and $20 in cash, police said. Wilson then ordered the man to “keep walking” and told him not to call the cops.

Wilson tried to avoid being arrested after the robbery by running onto the nearby Brown Line tracks, but responding officers scaled ladders and took him into custody, police said.

Wilson made his initial court appearance on Monday, police said. His bail and next scheduled court date weren’t immediately known.