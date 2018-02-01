Man charged with armed robbery at St. Charles Domino’s Pizza

A man has been charged with robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint last year in west suburban St. Charles.

Jonah A. De Leon, 19, entered the restaurant at 12:17 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2017, at 1450 W. Main St. in St. Charles, according to a statement from St. Charles police. He was armed with a black handgun and demanded cash and a cellphone from an employee.

After the employee handed over the money and phone, De Leon ran away and was seen heading west toward 15th Street, police said. Responding officers searched the area but did not find him.

De Leon was arrested Tuesday after investigators executed search warrants for his vehicle and his West Chicago home and found “items of evidence that linked De Leon to the Domino’s robbery,” police said. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery, both felonies.

De Leon is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $250,000 bail, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 14.