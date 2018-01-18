Man charged with armed robbery in Elgin

A 26-year-old man was charged with robbing another person at gunpoint Sunday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded at 11:43 a.m. to a call of an armed robbery in the 700 block of Terrace Court, police said.

Elgin R. Palmer, of Elgin, had struck the other person with a handgun before making off with their personal property, police said. The person was treated at the scene for injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

The victim knew Palmer and identified him as the robber, police said. He was then taken into custody and charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

Palmer is being held at Cook County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 8.