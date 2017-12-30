Man charged with armed robbery of Sycamore gas station

A man has been charged with robbing a gas station at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in far west suburban Sycamore.

Michael J. Wesbrock, 38, is charged with armed robbery, according to a statement from Sycamore police.

The robbery was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at the BP gas station at 1615 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore, police said. Wesbrock displayed a handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Investigators released images from surveillance cameras on social media, which led to several tips that helped identify Wesbrock as the suspect, police said. He was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Friday at his home in Hampshire.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail to await a bond hearing, police said.