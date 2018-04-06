Man charged with assaulting police following SWAT standoff in Buena Park

Police block off Irving Park Avenue west of Sheridan Road after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of North Kenmore. | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

A man is facing felony charges following a standoff with a SWAT team Wednesday in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.

Thomas Berryman, 33, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault to a police officer, according to Chicago Police.

Officers were called to the barricade situation about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, police said. A SWAT team responded to the scene. The barricade ended about 2:45 p.m. and Berryman was taken into custody

Police said Berryman lived in the block.

His bail was set at $25,000 at his initial court appearance and his next hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.