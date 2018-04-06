A man is facing felony charges following a standoff with a SWAT team Wednesday in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.
Thomas Berryman, 33, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault to a police officer, according to Chicago Police.
Officers were called to the barricade situation about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, police said. A SWAT team responded to the scene. The barricade ended about 2:45 p.m. and Berryman was taken into custody
Police said Berryman lived in the block.
His bail was set at $25,000 at his initial court appearance and his next hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records.