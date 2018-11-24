Man charged with attacking CPD officers at South Loop Red Line stop

Prosecutors say a man hit two Chicago police officers and tried to disarm one of them during a Friday afternoon encounter at the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line station in the South Loop.

Bolaji Delk, 22, was acting “belligerent” before he lowered his head and charged at the officers about 2:30 p.m. inside the station at 138 W. Cermak Rd., Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Gamoney said at a Saturday bail hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Delk punched one officer in the shoulder and chest and then tried to knock down the second officer, reaching for his holstered baton and kicking at both officers, according to Gamoney. It’s not clear what prompted the alleged attack.

He was eventually arrested and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

Delk was previously convicted of aggravated battery and residential burglary in 2016, prosecutors said. A judge ordered him held on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 30th.