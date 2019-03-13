Man charged with attacking pregnant woman on CTA train

A man is being held on no bail after he was charged with attacking a pregnant woman on a Red Line train.

Julius Hope, 35, is charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant woman in a Feb. 13 incident that was caught on surveillance video, according to Chicago police.

Hope, who lives in the Englewood neighborhood, allegedly approached the 25-year-old woman on a train near the Addison station, swore at her and repeatedly struck her in the head and body, police said at the time.

It is alleged that Hope briefly left the train, re-entered it and continued to assault the woman, police said. He was arrested March 6 in the Loop.

Hope was ordered held without bail, and was scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, according to court records.