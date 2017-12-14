Man charged with attempted armed robbery in East Garfield Park

A man has been charged with an attempted armed robbery Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., Wilbur Driver walked up behind the victim in the 600 block of North Ridgeway, pointed a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, police said. Driver suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was able to hold Driver until officers arrived at the scene, police said.

The victim was not injured, but was taken to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park for evaluation.

Driver, 45, of the South Chicago neighborhood was charged with one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

He is being held without bond in the hospital division of the jail, and is next scheduled to appear in court Monday.