Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Chicago Police

A 24-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a South Side home for three hours Thursday afternoon after exchanging gunfire with Chicago Police has been charged with attempted murder.

William Jones, of the Gresham neighborhood, was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder; three counts of aggravated battery for discharging a firearm at a police officer; and two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

Officers responded at 12:26 p.m. to a call of a person with a gun in the 7600 block of South Lowe and saw Jones and another male run into a building, according to Chicago Police.

The officers were following them when Jones turned and fired shots at officers, who then returned fire, police said. No one was struck.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and Jones was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m., police said. The other male was not located.

Jones was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Saturday.