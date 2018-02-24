Man charged with attempted murder at Batavia Steak n’ Shake

An Aurora man is facing felony charges after turning himself over to authorities Friday evening in connection with a shooting earlier this week at a Steak n’ Shake restaurant in west suburban Batavia.

About 7:45 p.m., 27-year-old Terry W. Hunter turned himself in at the Aurora Police Department at 1200 E. Indian Trail, according to Batavia police. Hunter was charged with three counts of attempted murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and counts each of aggravated battery, armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting at the Streak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1901 McKee St. after medical staff at Delnor Hospital in Geneva reported that a 17-year-old boy said he’d been shot in the leg while waiting in the drive-thru lane, police said. He was treated and released.

The boy, of Carol Stream, was parked in the drive-thru when he and others in his vehicle started arguing with Hunter, who was inside a red sedan, police said.

During the argument, Hunter fired shots, striking the boy in his left leg, police said.

Following the shooting, Hunter’s sedan crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said. The sedan, sustained damage to the front passenger bumper and fender.

A weapon that is believed to have been used in the shooting was found in a nearby parking lot. The red sedan was later located in a parking lot for the Lorlyn of Batavia Apartments in the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, police said.

Interviews and a photo lineup with witnesses were conducted and confirmed “a strong person of interest,” police said. Search warrants were executed, and Hunter was identified as the shooter. He then turned himself over to authorities on Friday.

Hunter is being held at the Kane County Jail, police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said. He is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.