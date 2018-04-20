Man charged with attempted murder for Avondale shooting

A man has been charged with shooting another man Sunday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 19-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle at 8:25 p.m. April 15 in an alley in the 3400 block of West Belmont when 22-year-old Rafael Serna walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A police source said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

Serna was arrested about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday after he walked into the Shakespeare District police station “to follow up on attempts by police to contact him,” police said. He was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Serna, who lives in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, was expected to appear in bond court on Friday, police said.