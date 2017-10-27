Man charged with attempted murder in Forest Park shooting

A man was charged in connection to a shooting last weekend in west suburban Forest Park.

Police responded about 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a shots fired call in the area of Madison Street and Burkhart Court, where they learned a 23-year-old man had been shot four times in a parking lot, according to Forest Park police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a previous fight involving four to five people at the nearby Doc Ryan’s Bar, in the 7400 block of West Madison, police said.

The man was taken by friends to Rush Oak Park Hospital and then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to have a bullet surgically removed, police said. He was in fair condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Detectives sorted through physical evidence and conducted interviews to identify Francisco Munoz, of Bridgeview, as the suspect, police said.

On Wednesday, Munoz was arrested in south suburban Cicero, police said. He was charged Thursday with one count of attempted murder.

Munoz was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday morning. His court information was not immediately available.