Man charged with attempted murder for shooting sister’s fiance in Villa Park

A man wanted for a shooting last month in west suburban Villa Park was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Naperville.

Trevon Price, 20 has been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for the Dec. 1 attack, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Police were called about the shooting at 1:11 a.m. at a home in the 1S100 block of Radford Lane in Villa Park, the sheriff’s office said. The incident began when Price, who lives at the home, “was advised of an altercation occurring on the second floor” between his sister and her fiance, a 36-year-old man.

Price went up to the second floor, grabbed a .45-caliber handgun that was inside the home and entered the bedroom where the argument was happening, the sheriff’s office said. He then shot the man in the chest.

The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound.

Price left the home before authorities arrived and took the gun with him, according to the sheriff’s office. He remained at large until the Naperville Police Department arrested him Saturday during an unrelated traffic stop.

DuPage County Judge Jeffrey Mackay set Price’s bail at $750,000 during a hearing Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court appearance was set for Feb. 14.