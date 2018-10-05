Man charged with attempted murder of Alsip cop in Mount Greenwood crash

A photo released by Alsip police shows a Cadillac sedan crashed into a Alsip police squad car following a police-involved shooting early Wednesday in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. | Alsip police

A man who was shot by an Alsip police officer early Wednesday in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood has been charged with trying to run the officer over with a Cadillac.

Jamal Campbell, 25, was charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer, according to Cook County court records.

The officer saw a Dodge Charger and a Cadillac driven by Campbell drag racing just after 2 a.m. in the David Estates neighborhood of Alsip, according to prosecutors and a statement from Alsip Police Chief Jay Miller. During a search for the vehicles, the officer pulled into a parking lot for an apartment building in the 4000 block of 115th Street in Chicago and found two people inside the Cadillac.

The officer used his marked squad car, with its light activated, to block the Cadillac into the parking lot, prosecutors said. He and his partner then got out of the squad car and told Campbell and his passenger to raise their hands.

When they did not put their hands up, the officer drew his gun and repeated the command, according to court records. The passenger complied while Campbell “crouched down and would not show his hands.”

Campbell then put the Cadillac into reverse, backed up slightly, and then accelerated forward toward the officer, prosecutors said. The officer stepped back and fired a shot at Campbell in an attempt to stop the Cadillac.

The Cadillac then crashed into the squad car and pushed it back several feet, authorities said. When both vehicles came to a stop, Campbell “continued to accelerate causing the vehicle to spin its tires and swerve back and forth.”

Campbell “began making multiple movements within the vehicle” and the officer fired a second shot, which incapacitated him, according to court records.

Campbell was shot twice in the shoulder and was given medical attention by the Alsip officers before paramedics arrived, authorities. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Prosecutors said the incident was captured on the squad car’s camera and on surveillance video from the apartment complex.

Both officers suffered “minor injuries” and were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Alsip police and Chicago police said.

Chicago police investigated the shooting and crash.

Illinois State Police were asked to investigate the Alsip officer’s use of force to “avoid any appearance of a potential conflict of interest,” according to Miller. Neither officer has been involved in a shooting before and both have “good records” with the department.

No Chicago police officers were involved in the shooting, authorities said.

Judge Michael R. Clancy ordered Campbell held without bail during a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building and set his next court date as Oct. 9. Campbell remained hospitalized and did not appear in court Friday.