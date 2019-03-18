Man charged with Aurora shooting over comment about his girlfriend
An Aurora man has been charged with a shooting a man who insulted his girlfriend Sunday night in the west suburb.
Abelando Ramos, 25, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a statement from Aurora police.
A 23-year-old Rolling Meadows man allegedly arrived at a home in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Aurora and “made a disparaging remark” about Ramos’ girlfriend, police said.
The woman told Ramos about the comment and he confronted the man while brandishing a pistol, police said. During the confrontation, Ramos shot the man twice in the leg.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds, which were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Ramos was taken into custody and charged.
Investigators learned that Ramos has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry permit, according to police. Aurora police have submitted a request to Illinois State Police to have both revoked, arguing that Ramos poses a “clear and present danger.”
Ramos, who lives in Aurora, remains held at the Kane County Jail awaiting a bail hearing Monday morning, police said.